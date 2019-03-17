Veteran journalist Darryl D’Monte dies at 76

Veteran journalist Darryl D’Monte died in Mumbai on Saturday evening, aged 76.

Over the past one year, he had been undergoing treatment for cancer, which he is said to have overcome. However, on Saturday afternoon, he was admitted to hospital, where he died later in the day.

The funeral will be held on Sunday afternoon. An ardent environmental journalist, D’Monte had helmed the newsroom of The Indian Express, Mumbai, as resident editor. During his journalism stint, which extended for over four decades, D’Monte had also worked as the resident editor for The Times of India, Mumbai.

He had also served as the chairperson of the Forum of Environmental Journalists of India (FEJI) and was the founder-president of the International Federation of Environmental Journalists (IFEJ) in Dresden, Germany, in 1993.

Over the past few years, he had been contributing articles on environmental issues to various newspapers. He had also written a book titled “Ripping the Fabric”, which assesses the decline of cotton mills in Mumbai and the consequent challenges that the city had to face due to mill closures.

He was also the trustee of the Mumbai Waterfronts Centre, which took up projects to improve life of Mumbai citizens.