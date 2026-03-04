Veteran journalist and former ambassador H K Dua passes away at 88; tributes pour in

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Tributes poured in for veteran journalist Hari Krishan Dua following his demise on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 88. The former diplomat, who had the distinction of serving under both the NDA and UPA governments, edited four national dailies.
A Padma Bhushan awardee, Dua had helmed editorial operations at the Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, The Times of India, and The Tribune. As a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, Dua was also part of the National Security Council under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.
Terming him a “journalistic giant”, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed his condolences.
“Saddened to learn that Shri H. K. Dua — Padma Bhushan, former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Editor, Media Advisor to the former Prime Minister of India, and India’s former Ambassador to Denmark — passed away peacefully this afternoon at 88.
“He had the rare distinction of having been Editor of the Hindustan Times @httweets from 1987–94, the @IndianExpress from 1994–96, and @thetribunechd from 2003–09! A journalistic giant has left us. My sincere condolences to his widow Adity, his children and loved ones,” he wrote on X.
Tharoor’s colleague Manish Tewari sought to appreciate Dua’s steadfastness in the face of pressure, as well as his fairness.
“Sad to learn about the passing away of Sh HK Dua . He was an editor when being an editor still mattered” Tewari wrote on X.
“Editor in Chief of @timesofindia , @htTweets , @IndianExpress & @thetribunechd he chose to live by his convictions rather than become a lackey of the owners and kowtow to Politician’s for advertisement’s.
“Media Adviser to Prime Minister Late Sh. Atal Behari Vajpayee, Indian Ambassador to Denmark, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Prime Minister Late Dr. Manmohan Singh. A very warm human being and totally unpretentious he knew how to call a spade a spade. Rest in Peace Dua Sahib” he added.
Having served as the press advisor to Vajpayee and H D Deve Gowda, Dua was India’s ambassador to Denmark between 2001 and 2003.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “My deepest condolences on the passing of H. K. Dua, a distinguished journalist, diplomat, and Padma Bhushan recipient whose commitment to truth, editorial independence, and public service enriched public discourse. May his family find the strength and peace in this time of loss.”
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said Dua was a towering figure in Indian journalism and had left behind an enduring legacy.
“Mr Dua upheld editorial independence with unwavering integrity, sharp insight, and commitment to democratic values. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire media fraternity,” he said in a social media post.
