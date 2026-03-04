Veteran journalist and former ambassador H K Dua passes away at 88; tributes pour in

Tributes poured in for veteran journalist Hari Krishan Dua following his demise on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 88. The former diplomat, who had the distinction of serving under both the NDA and UPA governments, edited four national dailies.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, Dua had helmed editorial operations at the Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, The Times of India, and The Tribune. As a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, Dua was also part of the National Security Council under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

Terming him a “journalistic giant”, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed his condolences.

“Saddened to learn that Shri H. K. Dua — Padma Bhushan, former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Editor, Media Advisor to the former Prime Minister of India, and India’s former Ambassador to Denmark — passed away peacefully this afternoon at 88.