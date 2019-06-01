Veteran industrialist Brij Mohan Khaitan passes away at 92

Veteran industrialist and Williamson Magor Group patriarch Brij Mohan Khaitan died at the age of 92 at his residence in Kolkata Saturday. Khaitan was suffering from old-age ailments.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences. “Saddened at the passing away of noted industrialist BM Khaitan Ji. He was a much-respected elder statesman of the business community of Bengal. My condolences to his family, his colleagues and his friends,” she tweeted.

In April, the veteran industrialist had resigned as Chairman of the group’s flagship companies, Eveready Industries and McLeod Russel, citing his old age.

After that, he was designated as the chairman emeritus. In a filing with the BSE, Eveready had said, “As a mark of respect and in recognition of his significant contributions for over two decades, B M Khaitan has been designated as the chairman emeritus.”