Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee joins BJP

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Before Chatterjee, many from the film industry, including actors Rupa Ganguly and Rimi Sen, singer Babul Supriyo had joined the saffron party.

Advertising

Chatterjee, who was last seen in 2016 blockbuster Piku, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, has worked in over 100 films in Hindi and Bengali language.

Chatterjee was born in Calcutta. Her father Prantosh Chattopadhyaya was in the Army. She is married to Jayant Mukherjee (son of famous playback singer Hemant Kumar).