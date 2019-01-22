Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee ‘criticises anchor for wearing pants’

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP, on Monday allegedly criticised a woman anchoring an event at a hotel in Surat for wearing pants.

According to sources, the woman had just announced the beginning of the media interaction and introduced Chatterjee, when actress took to the mic and said, “Aap yeh kapde pehen ke aaye ho, yeh kapde sahi nahin hai. Aapko ya to saree ya dress (kurta-churidar) pehen ke aana chahiye (These clothes you are wearing are not proper, you should wear either a saree or a dress (kurta-churidar)”.

The anchor refused to address mediapersons after the event.

Chatterjee, who joined the BJP at an event in New Delhi on January 2, was in Surat to address a press conference. She was accompanied by Surat BJP chief Nitin Bhajiyawala, city BJP vice-president PVS Sarma and others.

Claiming that she had “advised her as a mother”, Chatterjee said, “I told her that don’t take in the wrong way and I advised her as a mother, not a BJP leader. Even as an Indian woman, I have the right to teach youngsters what they should wear, where and when.”

Speaking with The Indian Express, the event organiser, Umesh Mehta said, “I invited Surat city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala and others to the event. The Surat BJP had nothing to do with this event. I organised this event on my own.”

“The woman anchor is from Surat. I hired her through local contacts,” said Mehta, who is a local textile businessman.

Mehta had unsuccessfully contested municipal elections on Congress tickets.

On her earlier association with the Congress, Chatterjee said, “I did not know politics earlier. Pranab Mukherjee was close to my father-in-law, Hemant Mukherjee. Once, he called me and told me to come to Delhi as they had an important work for me. I was at a shoot in Mahabaleshwar and told him that I cannot come. He told me to quit the movie as the country was priority. When I told him that I will have to return the signing amount, he said he will pay the producer. In Delhi, they told me to either campaign for them or contest elections. I contested from north Kolkata as per their instructions. The fight was between three of us, Mohammed Salim, myself and Ajit Panja, who was the biggest political opponent to me. I worked as per their instructions. I lost the elections.”

The actress had in 2004 unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Kolkata north-east seat.