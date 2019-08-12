Watch: Fire guts vessel ‘Coastal Jaguar’; 28 crew members rescued

An offshore support vessel named ‘Coastal Jaguar’ caught fire Monday morning off the Vishakhapatnam coast. The crew members of the ship reportedly jumped into the water.

Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Rani Rashmoni was diverted to coordinate the rescue operations and it rescued the distressed crew.

#WATCH Visakhapatnam: At 11:30 am today, 29 crew members of Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into water after a fire engulfed the vessel. 28 rescued by Indian Coast Guard. Search for 1 missing crew underway. Exact cause of fire yet to be ascertained. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/pksYGrC9ZE — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

According to a statement by the defence ministry, a loud explosion was reported onboard the vessel at 11.30 am and thick smoke emanated from it.

Of the 29 crew members, 28 have been rescued by the coast guards. One crew member is missing. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.