Watch: Fire guts vessel ‘Coastal Jaguar’; 28 crew members rescued

The Indian Coast Guard is at the incident site and is assisting in dousing the flames.

The cause of fire has not been ascertained yet.

An offshore support vessel named ‘Coastal Jaguar’ caught fire Monday morning off the Vishakhapatnam coast. The crew members of the ship reportedly jumped into the water.

Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Rani Rashmoni was diverted to coordinate the rescue operations and it rescued the distressed crew.

According to a statement by the defence ministry, a loud explosion was reported onboard the vessel at 11.30 am and thick smoke emanated from it.

Of the 29 crew members, 28 have been rescued by the coast guards. One crew member is missing. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

