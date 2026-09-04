‘Very’ strong El Nino emerging, to last till Feb 2027: WMO

Even though the Met Department in India is yet to spell the post-monsoon seasonal forecast, the intensifying El Nino could keep cold at bay during the upcoming winter season, experts suggested.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Thursday warned of an impending “very strong” El Nino that could last till February of next year and could alter temperature and rainfall patterns globally.

“El Nino is firmly established and is expected to strengthen. It has the potential to deliver a massive blow to communities and economies across the world. We are already seeing disruption and devastation from droughts and floods and we expect these impacts to increase as El Niño intensifies,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo at a press briefing on Thursday.

El Nino is a natural ocean-atmosphere phenomenon that is caused when the equatorial Pacific Ocean warms significantly and interferes with weather patterns globally. It is known to trigger extreme weather — heatwaves, wet spells and extreme temperatures. The intensity of El Nino is determined by the sea surface temperature average over three months in the Nino 3.4 region along the equatorial Pacific Ocean. In recent months, this temperature index value surpassed 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal during May-July and further escalated 2 degrees Celsius mark above normal in July, confirming the rapid intensification.