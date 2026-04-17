Verification drive ordered for madrasas in Uttarakhand after video of ‘children being brought from Bihar’

The Uttarakhand government has issued directions to launch a “verification drive” of madrasas in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar following a video circulating on social media.

The video purportedly shows a group of men confronting a man who is alleged to have brought children from Bihar to the madrasas in Vikasnagar in the capital city. The purported video was posted by a Facebook page. The mob asks the children what is being taught in madrasas and deliberates on calling the police, as the “Madrasa Board has been repealed”.

Late on Thursday, the secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, issued a letter to the district magistrates, stating that they have taken “cognisance of a video circulating on social media, which suggests that children from other states are being brought to madrasas in the state”. Dhakate directed the District Magistrates of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital to conduct extensive verification drives in their respective districts and report the actual situation to the government.