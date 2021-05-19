Verdict in rape case against Tarun Tejpal expected today

In the event that Tejpal is convicted, the court may hear the prosecution and defence arguments over the quantum of sentence.

The District and Sessions Court at Mapusa in North Goa is expected to pronounce its judgment in the trial of former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal, accused of rape, on Wednesday.

Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a lift of a five-star hotel in Goa during an event in November 2013. Arrested on November 30, 2013, Tejpal was later released on bail and had denied the allegations.

Additional Sessions Judge Shama Joshi is expected to deliver the verdict of guilty or not fuilty on Wednesday. While the case was earlier listed for judgment on April 27, the court deferred its decision until May 12, and subsequently to Wednesday. On May 12, the court had cited shortage of staff on account of Covid-19.

In the event that Tejpal is convicted, the court may hear the prosecution and defence arguments over the quantum of sentence.