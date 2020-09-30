Verdict counter to SC judgment, against ‘Constitutional spirit’: Congress on Babri case

Surjewala said the decision of the special court to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case runs counter to the Supreme Court judgment as also the Constitutional spirit.

Reacting to the acquittal of senior BJP leaders by a special CBI court in the Babri Masjid demolition case, the Congress Wednesday said the verdict runs counter to the 2019 Supreme Court judgment as also the “Constitutional spirit”. The party asked the central and Uttar Pradesh governments to file an appeal against the decision of the special court.

A special CBI court today acquitted all the 32 accused, including BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, in the criminal conspiracy case, holding that there was no conclusive proof against them.

“The decision of the special court to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case runs counter to the Supreme Court judgment as also the Constitutional spirit. The Supreme Court in its judgment dated November 9, 2019 pronounced by five-judges clearly held that demolition of Babri Masjid as a clear illegality and ‘egregious violation of the rule of law’,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

“But the Special Court exonerated all the Accused. It is clear that the decision of the Special Court runs counter to the decision of the Supreme Court of India,” he added.

Surjewala further said the “entire country (had) witnessed a deep-rooted political conspiracy by BJP-RSS and its leaders” to destroy the country’s “communal amity and brotherhood for usurping power at any cost”.

“The then BJP Government of Uttar Pradesh was a co-conspirator in the designed attack on India’s Constitutional ethos. So much so that the Supreme Court was misled by filing a wrong Affidavit on oath. It is only after detailed examination of all these aspects, facts and evidence that the Supreme Court held the demolition of Masjid to be “an egregious violation of the rule of law”,” he said.

“Every Indian, who has innate faith in the Constitution as also in the spirit of Communal amity and brotherhood, expects and urges the Central and State Governments to file an Appeal, against the decision of the Special Court founded in error and follow the letter of the law and the Constitution, without any partiality and pre-meditated prejudice. This is the true calling of rule of law and our Constitution,” he added.

