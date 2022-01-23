M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid

A WEEK to go for the Budget session of Parliament to begin, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu tested Covid positive on Sunday.

Sources said at least one-third of the Parliament staff have so far tested positive since the first week of January. They said more than 850 personnel have tested positive till January 20. The majority of them have already recovered.

As many as 2,847 tests have been conducted in Parliament complex since the start of the third wave out of which 875 personnel have been found to be positive. This includes 271 personnel of Rajya Sabha Secretariat, sources said.

Having tested positive, Naidu is unlikely to attend the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

“The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested Covid positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.