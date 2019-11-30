Venkaiah suggests committee to check children being exposed to pornography

Expressing concern over children being exposed to pornography through social media, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asked a group of Rajya Sabha members to come up with solutions to tackle the issue.

Speaking during the Zero Hour on Friday, Naidu said, “We have to come out with some concrete suggestions.” He also said that he can “advise the Minister of Communication and the Minister of Information and Broadcasting on this”.

Naidu stated that a discussion on the topic was held on Thursday in the House. Naming Congress’s

Jairam Ramesh, BJP’s Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe, TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, Naidu said that these members can “take the initiative and call a group of MPs, discuss this issue of pornography in social media and the effect of it on the children and all”.

Calling it a “very serious issue”, Naidu said, “Please, see to it that some meaningful solution can be found through a firm action, social as well as legislative action, at the earliest because this is assuming alarming proportions.”

He said that parents, “particularly mothers”, are “very much worried and agitated at homes, and we can interact with various people”.

Naidu said that many of them may not express themselves publicly, but they are “disturbed”.

He asked Ramesh to “take initiative to call his other friends and whoever is interested can be co-opted”. He clarified that it will not be an official committee, but “in the larger interest of the country” and added that “we, the House of Elders, should really do something in this regard and come forward”.