Venkaiah Naidu: We should not get into politics on country’s security

Vice-president and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu said the politicisation of the security of the nation is a worrying trend he is seeing.

“We should not get into politics when the security of the country is concerned. If you start controversies, the cause is lost … Development and security of the nation should be kept apart from politics. That’s not a good trend of late we are seeing, political allegations that are being made with regards to the security of the nation. That will demoralise the security forces,” Naidu told reporters in Venkatachalam, Nellore.

The statement comes against the backdrop of a war of words between the government and the Opposition over the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Asked about promises for sops in run-up to the elections, Naidu said, “The election will be fought on something else. You’ll see.”

He added, “Freebies are not the solution. Political parties must focus more on long-term development needs. People’s issues will dominate (the election). The election is not going to be fought on newspaper headlines or slogans that politicians give. Elections will be fought on and then decided on the basis of something connected with the day-to-day developments of the lives of the people.”

The Vice-President earlier spoke in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind at the Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam, Nellore, at an event to mark the trust’s 18th anniversary. Attendees also included Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan and ministers of both states.

Naidu and his daughter Deepa Venkat founded the trust to provide health, education and other welfare services for the rural community. Funded by contributions from volunteers and trustees, the premises houses an elderly home, a dental hospital, an eyecare facility, a school and also a computer training centre. Kovind too addressed the audience, discussing his visit the school. “I was told the medium is English but the culture is Indian,” Kovind said.