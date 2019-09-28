Venkaiah Naidu bats for bifurcation of Supreme Court, says this will ensure speedy disposal of cases

Expressing concerns over delay in delivery of justice, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has suggested splitting the Supreme Court to tackle constitutional matters and appeals and also pitched for the formation of four regional benches of the top court to ensure speedy disposal of cases.

Naidu was addressing a gathering on the release of a book on the writings of eminent jurist late P P Rao in the national capital on Saturday when he made the remark.

In a statement issued by his secretariat later, Naidu referred to Article 130 and said the move to bring about the changes in the apex court would require an amendment to the Constitution. “The Supreme Court shall sit in Delhi or in such other place or places, as the Chief Justice of India may, with the approval of the President, from time to time appoint,” the statement read.

The Vice President also referred to a recommendation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice on having regional benches of the Supreme Court on trial basis.

The full bench of the Supreme Court has on multiple occasions maintained that there is no need for its benches outside Delhi. The full court of the Supreme Court has already rejected the Commission’s August 2009 suggestion that the apex court be split into a constitution bench in Delhi and cassation benches in Delhi (north), Chennai/Hyderabad (south), Kolkata (east) and Mumbai (west) to deal with all appellate work arising out of the orders/judgments of the high courts.

Supreme Court judge Rohinton F Nariman, Attorney General K K Venugopal and several former judges were present at the launch.

To cut the present delays in justice delivery, Naidu urged that standard operating procedures (SOPs) may be evolved by the judiciary by which the number of permissible adjournments can be specified and a time limit can be set for the disposal of cases based on the nature of issues involved.

The Rajya Sabha chairman also urged the government to be “much more proactive” in addressing the large number of pending vacancies in the judicial system to avoid delay in justice. He urged the judiciary and the government to act in tandem in this regard.

Naidu underscored the need to revisit the anti-defection law contained in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution to prevent loopholes and set time limits for the presiding officers of various legislatures to decide on defection matters quickly.

He cited several instances of delay in deciding on defection matters as a result of which those subsequently disqualified have completed their terms in legislatures. He also suggested special judicial tribunals for disposing defection cases within six months to one year.

He also underscored the need for election cases and cases of criminal proceedings against politicians to be decided by special benches of higher courts for their disposal within six months.