Venkaiah Naidu seeks support of all parties for smooth functioning of Rajya Sabha

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, over a luncheon meeting on Thursday, sought the support of all political parties for the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

At the meeting in his residence, Naidu called upon the parties to accord top priority to fulfilling people’s aspirations. Emphasising the need for all members to uphold the dignity and decorum of the House and adopt the best parliamentary practices, he said that Rajya Sabha must act as a role model for all legislatures in the country.

The Rajya Sabha has barely transacted any business in the last several sessions, with the opposition and treasury benches routinely disrupting proceedings.

Referring to the mandate given by the people, the Vice-President said the time has come for all parties to keep aside their political differences and strive for building a New India. He called for a healthy dialogue on important issues.

The floor leaders who attended the luncheon included A Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK), Derek O’Brien (TMC), Prasanna Acharya (BJD), R C P Singh (JD-U), Dr K Keshava Rao (TRS), T K Rangarajan (CPM), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Tiruchi Shiva (DMK), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Ram Kumar Kashyap (INLD), Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (SAD), Sanjay Singh (AAP), V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP), and D Raja (CPI).