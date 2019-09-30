Venkaiah Naidu praises PM Modi’s ‘statesmanship’ at UN, slams Imran Khan’s ‘brinkmanship’

The ongoing session of the United Nations General Assembly has clearly laid down the two opposing visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu has said.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Naidu lauded the Prime Minister for “championing the cause of peace and prosperity for larger good” and compared this vision to the “mindset that believes in violence, terrorism and warmongering”.

“Glad that India effectively unveiled its vision for peace and development for humanity at the ongoing 74th UNGA Session in contrast to the mindset that believes in violence, terrorism and warmongering for short-sighted vested interests. I compliment PM Modi for championing the cause of peace and prosperity for larger good by giving a crisp account of the unfolding India development narrative that is aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals, a cause dear to the UN and the comity of nations committed to the welfare and future of humanity across the globe,” Naidu wrote.

The Vice-President added that the United Nations’ session presented a clear choice between peaceful coexistence and pursuit of conflicts, bordering on perversion and bringing into focus diametrically opposite visions powered by “statesmanship soaring high in the statement of PM Modi and its opposite of brinkmanship stooping too low”.

Praising India’s young diplomats at the session, he said: “I also compliment young Indian diplomat Ms Vidisha Maitra for so effectively articulating the duality of statesmanship and brinkmanship by effectively bringing out the defining characteristics of these opposing visions.”

“The choice is clear. Let humanity march on the path of peaceful development highlighted by the Indian model. The statement of PM Modi and intervention of our young diplomat exercising our right to reply to the account of brinkmanship are worthy of full reading,” he added.