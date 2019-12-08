Venkaiah Naidu: ‘We brought a bill after December 16 Delhi gangrape. What happened?’

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the 16th convocation of the Symbiosis International University in Pune. (Source: Twitter/@VPSecretariat) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the 16th convocation of the Symbiosis International University in Pune. (Source: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

Amid a nationwide outrage over Hyderabad and Unnao rape incidents, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Sunday said “political will” and “administrative skills” were required to stop crimes against women rather than bringing new legislation.

Addressing the 16th convocation of the Symbiosis International University in Pune, Naidu said, “We brought a Bill after December 16 Delhi gang-rape case. What happened? Was the problem solved? I am not against any bill or new law, but what I always feel is political will and administrative skills to kill the social evil are needed. Change in the mindset is the need of the hour and that we should go back to the roots and culture.”

Naidu’s comment comes after a rape victim from Unnao, who was set ablaze, died at a hospital in Delhi and the recent incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad.

“In Indian culture, we treat a woman as a mother, a sister. But what has happened in recent days in certain parts is really shameful and a challenge for all of us. We must vow to ensure this sort of discrimination, these atrocities are stopped immediately,” Naidu said.

The Vice President also said giving such incidents religious and political hues should be avoided as the “cause is lost” in the process. Naidu, however, asserted that people should not denigrate the country because of such incidents.

“It is giving India a bad name. Some people are claiming India is becoming capital of so and so. I do not want to get into that… We should not denigrate our country and we should not get into politics in such matters of atrocities,” he said.

Naidu further said the need of the hour was for teachers to inculcate right values among students and show them the right path.

