Venkaiah Naidu: Media should not discredit change, weaken spirit of nationalism

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Media should not try to discredit the change the country is witnessing just because it is contrary to the media’s long-standing position, and should not try to weaken the spirit of nationalism, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Friday.

Delivering the Sixth M V Kamath Memorial Endowment Lecture on Journalism, Naidu said journalism is supposed to be critical of the order of the times based on facts and supported by evidence, but added that “this should not slip into complete negativity”.

“Governments are the principal catalysts of this change for the better. Development journalism does not mean beating the trumpet of the governments. It is about examining and reporting on the triggers of change, partnerships built and participation of people and other stakeholders, challenges faced and the way they were overcome etc,” he said.

The comments come at a time when a large number of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting on Delhi’s borders against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

The Vice-President said the media to be “should “use a standard set of reporting and analytical tools that captures the change without imposing respective positions”. However, he said, “media should not be seen by the public as discrediting the change that is happening since such a change is contrary to their long held positions”.

“Whatever change is happening in our country over the last few years, it is within the framework of the Constitution. The task of nation building… needs to be pursued with enhanced vigour and missionary zeal collectively. Such an united effort calls for a strong sense of ‘nationalism’ and ‘nationalist spirit’ that binds all Indians together,” he said.

“It is not correct to weaken this spirit by attributing the non-existing divisive perspectives… Presenting every incident or issue in a divisive perspective does immense harm to the goal of building a strong, resurgent and developed India,” he added.

