Mahatma Gandhi suggested disbanding Congress as a platform: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Saturday said that after India achieved Independence from the British in 1947, one of Mahatma Gandhi’s “suggestion” was to “disband the Congress as a platform”.

“Mahatma Gandhi gave two suggestions after Independence. First, he asked for the closure of the Congres as a platform. I am telling you for your information that the Congress was primarily a movement of people of different ideologies,” he said.

The vice president said that people gathered under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Bal Gangadhar Tilak with the goal to achieve independence. “They came together and fought for independence. When independence was achieved, that work (struggle) was finished and there was no need for any discussion,” Naidu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The vice-president was speaking as the chief guest to mark the 40th Foundation Day of the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) on the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) campus in Gujarat’s Anand district.

Naidu also said that Gandhi’s “second suggestion” asking people to go back to villages is unfortunately forgotten. “We have (instead) shown our backs to villages,” he said.

‘Ayodhya verdict celebrated’

During his address, the vice president also said that the recent Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya dispute was celebrated by people.

“People are happy over a meaningful solution (to the Ayodhya dispute)…because we have put an end to these things behind and moved on. The solution has been welcomed by one and all,” he said.

Delivering a historic verdict on November 9, the top court had backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

(Inputs from PTI)

