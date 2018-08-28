Venkaiah Naidu: India’s GDP was 27 per cent of world’s GDP before Mughal invasion

M Venkaiah Naidu M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday that Indians were taught about the greatness of Richard Clive but not of Shivaji Maharaj, and that the country’s GDP was 27 per cent of the world’s before Mughals invaded India. He was addressing police officers at an event organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) to commemorate its 48th foundation day.

He said that in order to give the right direction to the police forces, it was important to return to our roots. “We have only been taught the greatness of Richard Clive. Never the greatness of Shivaji Maharaj. Therefore we must change our mindset, go back to our roots,” Naidu said, adding that during the reign of Krishnadev Rai people never put locks on their doors but were now asking for smart keys.

He said that India lived by the principal of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and that is why “every Tom, Dick and Harry has invaded us”. “India’s GDP was 27 per cent of the world’s before the Mughals invaded us,” Naidu said.

He said India never attacked anyone, but was attacked. It was in India’s culture, he said, to respect all religions according to the principle of Sarvdharm Sambhav.

Naidu criticised the government pushing new laws every time a sensational crime occurred. “Can new laws stop crime?” he asked.

