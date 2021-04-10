Need no advice on country’s internal affairs: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said Friday that no external interference was needed to solve the problems in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and that the UT is an integral part of India.

Addressing the third and fourth convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, here, Vice President Naidu did not name any countries but said those giving advice to India should look into their own affairs. “No other country for that matter has any business to interfere or make comments on the internal affairs of another country,” he said, adding that “We believe in democracy and civilization.”

“…if you are really civilised, you are not expected to interfere in the affairs of other countries,” he said.

“I advise some friends who are trying to give unsolicited advice to confine themselves to domestic problems. We are capable of taking care of our problems, they need not worry about us. I am very clear about this,” he added.

“Some people from our neighbourhood are trying to create problems and disturbance as they don’t want our country to progress,” he said.

“We should not allow their attempts to succeed,” he said, adding “we should be guided by the spirit of national integration and we should put our nation first”.

Speaking about the situation in J&K, Vice President Naidu said peace was needed for progress.

“If you have tension, you can’t pay attention. This has to be understood by all. That’s why peace is very much required,” he added.

Naidu also pushed for strengthening industry-institute linkages and urged graduating management students to work with farmers to improve marketing of farm produce.

He called upon national institutes like IIMs to offer innovative courses and diplomas based on new market realities and demands of the fourth industrial revolution.

He also stressed on the need for re-orienting higher education in tune with the realities of the world. He also underlined the importance of developing a mindset that encourages innovation and institutional reform that fosters creativity and promotes excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, UT’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, talked about changing market trends and increased business management challenges. He emphasized on the need to put more focus on up-scaling of emerging skill sets so that Human Capital can be prepared and developed to fill the Skill Gap as per the demand.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MoS, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh, was present at the event.