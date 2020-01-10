Venkaiah Naidu for effective laws to check money power in polls

M Venkaiah Naidu. (File) M Venkaiah Naidu. (File)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called for effective laws to check the menace of the power of money in polls.

Speaking at a conference on ‘Money Power in Politics’, organised by the Foundation for Democratic Reforms in Hyderabad, Naidu spoke at length on the causes and consequences of the unbridled use of money by both the government and political parties to lure voters.

Naidu said, “I suggest that Parliament should think of making a law for ensuring transparency in the polity through appropriate and actionable regulatory measures to make accounts of political parties public.”

He said that several other democracies have systems in place under which finances of political parties are regularly audited. Naidu said, “Two glaring distortions (in democratic polity) need to be addressed by the political system with a sense of urgency and unity. The first is the use of enormous money power – often unaccounted for and illegal – in politics and elections. The second is the increasing attempts to entice the voters (by the governments) with short term benefits at the cost of long term goals of ensuring basic amenities, infrastructure, quality education and healthcare and growth and job opportunities.”

The Vice President noted that it is a reality that a millionaire has much better chances of becoming an MP or an MLA at the cost of honest and more deserving low-income Indians, and referred to the assets of 475 of 533 members of the present Lok Sabha had declared assets of several crores.

Naidu also lamented the lack of effective regulation on electoral spending. He said, “Unregulated higher election expenses foster corruption and threaten quality of governance through compromised policy making and administration besides undermining the fairness of the election process and collusive deal making with the winners expecting to be compensated for the huge expenditure incurred to make it to the legislatures.”

Naidu called for a strict code of conduct for political parties with regard to source of funding, expenditure on political training and mobilisation of cadres and other political activities, funding of elections and candidates etc. He also pitched for simultaneous polls to check the power of money in elections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App