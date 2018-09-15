Venkaiah Naidu discusses bilateral cooperation in trade and defence with Serbian President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu shakes hands with Serbian Agriculture Minister Branislav Nedimovik on his arrival, at Belgrade, Saturday, Sept 15, 2018. (PTI Photo) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu shakes hands with Serbian Agriculture Minister Branislav Nedimovik on his arrival, at Belgrade, Saturday, Sept 15, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and held a “fruitful discussion” with him on strengthening cooperation in a number of areas, including trade, defence and IT.

Naidu, who arrived Serbia on Friday, was welcomed by Vucic at the Serbia Palace.

During the visit, the two sides finalised an agreement on cooperation in the field of plant health and plant quarantine and a revised Air Services Agreement.

“These agreements will contribute to further enhancing bilateral economic ties,” Vice President’s office tweeted.

“New impetus to the partnership that is gaining momentum! Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu & President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic led delegation-level talks between the two sides where fruitful discussion on food production, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, defence industry, tourism & IT followed,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu poses for photos with the Indian community on his arrival, at Belgrade, Saturday, Sept 15, 2018. MoS for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla and Ambassador of India to Serbia Subrata Bhattacharjee and other dignitaries. (PTI Photo) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu poses for photos with the Indian community on his arrival, at Belgrade, Saturday, Sept 15, 2018. MoS for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla and Ambassador of India to Serbia Subrata Bhattacharjee and other dignitaries. (PTI Photo)

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation and trade to expand the great potential of the partnership between two countries, he said.

Earlier, Naidu was accorded a ceremonial welcome Vucic.

This year India and Serbia are celebrating 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

“I am glad that we will jointly release the postage stamp on two great personalities, Swami Vivekananda and Nikola Tesla,” the vice president said.

Nikola Tesla was a Serbian American inventor and engineer who is best known for his contributions to the design of the modern alternating current electricity supply system.

Yesterday, Naidu interacted with the Indian community in Belgrade and asked them to be part of India’s growth story.

