Venkaiah Naidu counters Opposition, says Bills sent to panels

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday came out with a point-by-point rebuttal to the Opposition’s charge that its voice was being “smothered” in the House, saying empirical evidence prove that the complaint does not stand scrutiny.

Referring to the letter written to him by 17 Opposition leaders, he said it has sent a message that Parliament is not making laws in a proper way and has cast a cloud over functioning of the apex legislature.

The Opposition’s main criticism was that Bills were being passed without scrutiny of standing committees or select committees. Responding to the charge, Naidu said he was not in a position to comment on Bills which were introduced in Lok Sabha, but pointed out that eight of the ten Bills introduced in the Upper House since he had taken over as Chairman had been referred to standing committees.

“I hope that all of you would agree that such a record would not justify the allegation if it is so intended that Rajya Sabha is a party to hurried legislation,” Naidu said during Zero Hour.

Naidu said four Bills have been introduced first in Rajya Sabha so far in this session. “Of these, three Bills have been taken up for consideration and passed. These Bills could not be referred to the Standing Committees because they are still to be constituted. The Opposition insisted on only the RTI Bill to be referred to the Select Committee of the House,” he said. Naidu said eight Bills to be taken up in Rajya Sabha have already been scrutinised by Standing Committees.

He also responded to the Opposition’s charge that the first sessions of the last four Lok Sabhas had about 10 sittings each and “only a handful of Bills, that had undergone parliamentary scrutiny, were passed” whereas the first session of 17th Lok Sabha has had 30 sittings and in this period a “dubious record” has been set up as 14 Bills have been passed without scrutiny by any Parliamentary Committee.

Stating that he was surprised why a complaint about Lok Sabha sessions was made to him, he said, “I failed to understand how complaints can describe such longer sessions and passing a good number of Bills during that period as ‘dubious record’ since Parliament’s core functions include legislation for socio-economic transformation of the country.”

He also referred to the Opposition charge that in the four weeks of Budget session, only two Short Duration Discussions have been allowed as against the practice of one short duration discussion a week.

Naidu gave details of Short Duration Discussions between 1978 and 2013. “For 16 of these 36 years, the Rajya Sabha took up Short Duration Discussions in the range of one to five in a year…..For another 14 years, such discussions were taken up in the range of six to eight per year. Since there are a minimum of three Sessions of Rajya Sabha every year, going by the above data, the number of Short Duration Discussions taken up in Rajya Sabha during those 30 years was less than three per session.”

“This does not support the contention that by convention, one such discussion is taken up every week during the sessions of Rajya Sabha. During this session, two such discussions have already been taken up. One more such discussion could have been taken up now, but the House was not allowed to transact any business for two-and-a-half days,” he said.

“Three Calling Attention Motions have already been taken up in this session. This shows that there is no violation of the convention in this regard. This empirical evidence goes to prove that the complaint of smothering the voice of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha also does not stand scrutiny,” he added.

Referring to the Opposition charge that any attempt by the government to undermine the privileges of members, rules and conventions will diminish the role of Rajya Sabha, he asked, “….Which rules and conventions justify disruption, dysfunctional legislatures?”