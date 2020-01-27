Concerned at trend of foreign bodies meddling in India’s matters: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said there was no scope for outside interference in India’s internal matters. (File photo) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said there was no scope for outside interference in India’s internal matters. (File photo)

A day after reports emerged that five key groupings in the European Parliament moved resolutions slamming the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Monday expressed concern over the trend of foreign bodies meddling in matters within the purview of Indian Parliament and government.

Addressing a gathering during a book launch event in New Delhi, Naidu hoped that foreign bodies would refrain from making such statements in future.

“There is no scope for outside interference in India’s internal matters. Such efforts were totally uncalled for and unwarranted,” PTI quoted Naidu as saying.

The remarks by the vice president come after resolutions moved in the European Parliament stated that the CAA marked a “dangerous shift” in the way citizenship would be determined and would create the “largest statelessness crisis in the world”.

The resolution has been moved by a total of five groups, comprising 559 members in the 751-member European Parliament. However, a separate group, which has 66 members, has moved another resolution supporting the CAA, even though it has called for an impartial probe into “excessive use of force by security forces” against anti-CAA protesters.

Reacting to the resolutions, sources in Delhi earlier told The Indian Express that the CAA was a matter “entirely internal” to India. “We hope the sponsors and supporters of the draft will engage with us to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed further. As fellow democracies, the EU Parliament should not take actions that call into question the rights and authority of democratically elected legislatures in other regions of the world,” they said.

The resolutions are set to be debated in the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday and voted on the day after.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to individuals who are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, or Parsi who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan by the cut-off date of December 31, 2014. The law has triggered a set of domino protests across the country and leading to 26 deaths across the country.

(Inputs from PTI)

