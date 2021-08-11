Venkaiah Naidu breaks down, says spent sleepless night over Parliament ruckus

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu broke down Wednesday as he spoke about the ruckus by Opposition MPs in the House the previous day.

Even as Naidu was speaking, slogans were continuously raised over various issues.

Naidu said the “sacredness” of the House was destroyed by some Opposition MPs, adding he could not sleep last night.

“I struggled to find out the reason for forcing this house to such a low yesterday. A discussion on agriculture problems and solutions was listed. I find it difficult to understand how subject listed in the list of business for yesterday would have prevented any member from raising any issue connected to the farm sector, including the three farm Bills, which some members were keen to raise in the House,” he said.

A certain degree of sacredness is attached to this place, Naidu said, and added that in temples, devotees are allowed only up to the sanctum sanctorum and not beyond. Entering the sanctum sanctorum of the House is an act of sacrilege and it has become routine over the years, he said.

“I am distressed by the way this sacredness has been destroyed yesterday. While some members sat on the Table, some others climbed on the Table of the House, perhaps to be more visible with acts of sacrilege. I have no words to convey my anguish and to condemn such acts,” the Chairman said.

Rajya Sabha was then adjourned till 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die.

(with PTI inputs)