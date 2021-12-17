Venkaiah Naidu adjourns RS within 17 minutes: ‘Reach consensus first for normal functioning’

With just four days left for the Winter Session of Parliament to end, Rajya Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned Rajya Sabha for the day within 17 minutes of its proceedings. As the session has been rocked by the Opposition protesting the suspension of 12 of their members on the first day of the session, for their alleged misconduct on the last day of the previous session, Naidu appealed to the members to reach a consensus so that the House can function normally for the remaining days.

“Today I had a talk with the Leader of the House, and also some senior members of the Opposition. I would like to appeal to each one of you, please arrive at some sort of consensus. To see that the House functions normally. In order to facilitate discussions among yourselves, I am adjourning the House to meet on Monday.” Naidu said.

There were no protests in the House till then. The suspended members continue to sit in protest within the Parliament’s premises near the Gandhi statue.

The Rajya Sabha has barely functioned for the past three weeks, with the protests against the suspension of the MPs being one of the reasons. There have been protests on issues related to farmers and others as well. However, the government has not relented in revoking the suspension of the dozen Opposition members, demanding instead that it would consider it if they first apologise.

Most of the Opposition has been walking out of the House for most of the government business.

On Wednesday, some senior Opposition leaders tried to introduce a motion in the House to revoke the suspension, but it was rejected by Naidu, who claimed that it was not in the correct format and previous permission was not sought from him to do it.

The Winter Session is scheduled to go on till Thursday, December 23.

Before the adjournment, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan mentioned the bills the government wants to bring to the House next week. While some are pending bills, and others will come after they pass the Lok Sabha, he mentioned that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Amendment bill, which seeks to raise the minimum age of marriage for girls to 21, and Elections Laws amendment bill will be introduced and considered for passage next week. Both these were approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

Earlier, Naidu had appreciated that some of the leaders from the Treasury and the Opposition chairing certain select committees for their efficiency.

“TG Venkatesh, Ramgopal Yadav, Jairam Ramesh, and some more members who are chairmen of the standing committees, they are known for taking up a number of meetings, and also giving timely reports. I appreciate them, and I hope others also will follow and see to it that the standing committees of which they are chairmen, they are held regularly and the report at the earliest.”

Ramesh, of Congress, immediately stood up and said, “Please tell the ministers to refer bills to the standing committee.” Government not allowing bills to go to the select committees for a more detailed scrutiny has been a constant complaint of the Opposition in the last few years.

In the morning, Naidu had also expressed his displeasure over the absence of several ministers who had to lay reports and papers in the House. He asked Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, both of whom were present, to ensure that this is not repeated. Naidu said the ministers must seek the Chair’s prior permission to allow someone else to lay the papers on their behalf.

In the beginning of the proceedings, Naidu had mentioned that Kolkata’s Durga Puja has been inscribed in the “coveted list intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO”. He mentioned that it has been praised for its “all inclusive approach, cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata” and is seen “as the best instance of public performance of religion and art and as a thriving ground for collaborative artists and designers”.