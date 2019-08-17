Venkaiah inaugurates Tagore’s revamped mud house in Santiniketan

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday inaugurated the renovated ‘Shyamoli’ building, a mud house that was often used by Rabindranath Tagore as his summer retreat, at Visva Bharati University in Birbhum’s Santiniketan and said the country needs to preserve its cultural heritage.

Naidu also unveiled a portrait of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Rabindranath Tagore Centre of ICCR here.

“(I am) feeling blessed to be at Visva Bharati, Shantiniketan, and dedicate ‘Shyamoli’, the ancestral house of Gurudeb Rabindranath Tagore, renovated by the Archaeological Survey of India, to the nation, today… I am told that the historical house is a property of Visva Bharati at present,” Naidu said.

On the occasion of Vajpayee’s first death anniversary, the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet quoting Naidu, “Atal Ji had an uncanny ability to connect with people from all walks of life and with political parties of different ideological moorings. Atal Ji had virtually no enemies and was rightly called as Ajatshatru.”