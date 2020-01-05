Venkaiah for more public awareness on functioning of RS ethics panel

Naidu’s direction came after a review of the functioning of the Ethics Committee last week, during which it came to his notice that 22 complaints against 19 Rajya Sabha MPs during the last four years had to be returned by the committee without examination. Naidu’s direction came after a review of the functioning of the Ethics Committee last week, during which it came to his notice that 22 complaints against 19 Rajya Sabha MPs during the last four years had to be returned by the committee without examination.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has directed the secretariat of the Upper House to promote awareness among the public about procedures and functioning of the Ethics Committee of the House.

The Ethics Committee oversees conduct of members and examines complaints of unethical conduct.

Naidu’s direction came after a review of the functioning of the Ethics Committee last week, during which it came to his notice that 22 complaints against 19 Rajya Sabha MPs during the last four years had to be returned by the committee without examination, as the complaints were not made in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

Explained What the Ethics Committee does The Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha, the first of its kind for legislatures in the country, was set up in 1997 to oversee moral and ethical conduct of the members as internal self-regulatory mechanism, further to submission of a report by the N N Vohra Committee on declining standards in public life in 1995, which was discussed in both Houses of Parliament. In its first report, in 1998, the committee formulated a 14-point Code of Conduct for MPs. Among these are, members should not do anything that brings disrepute to Parliament and erodes its credibility; maintain high standards of public morality, dignity, decency and values; not expect or accept any fee or benefit for a vote on the floor of House; not misuse confidential information for private gain, etc.

Under Rule 295 of the ‘Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States’, any person can make a complaint of unethical conduct against a member of the House in writing – either to the Ethics Committee or an officer authorised by the committee. The committee can also take up such matters suo motu.

Under Rule 296, the Ethics Committee may take up complaints for preliminary inquiry if it is made in proper form. Under Rule 303, the Rajya Sabha Chairman may refer any question involving unethical conduct and other misconduct of a member to the committee for examination, investigation and report.

The complaints against 19 members of Rajya Sabha belonging to eight major parties, besides two Independent members, were not taken up for preliminary examination by the Ethics Committee since they were not directly addressed to the authorities mentioned in Rule 295.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has forwarded a proposal to the chairman of Ethics Committee to reexamine the rules regarding admission of complaints.

