Vengara bypoll: Left Democratic Front announces candidate

CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday named party worker P P Basheer as the candidate of ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the October 11 byelection to the state assembly from Vengara constituency. Party state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan announced the candidature of Basheer, a CPIM area committee member in Tirurangadi, after a meeting of party state secretariat.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of the sitting MLA and veteran Indian Union Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty on his election to the Lok Sabha from Malappuram in April this year. The Lok Sabha bypoll was caused by the demise of former union minister E Ahmed.

IUML is part of the opposition United Democratic Front. In the 2016 assembly polls, Kunhalikutty had won the Vengara seat with an impressive margin of 38,057 votes as the candidate of the United Democratic Front. UDF and BJP are yet to declare their candidates for the by-poll. The last date for filing of nominations is on September 22.

