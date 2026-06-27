Venezuela reels after deadly quakes, India sends transcontinental flights with medical aid

The C-17 Globemaster III aircraft has spearheaded multiple global humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) missions, delivering medical supplies, field hospitals and emergency aid to regions worldwide.

Written by: Amrita Nayak Dutta
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 27, 2026 04:50 AM IST
Venezuela twin earthquakes 2026, India medical aid to Venezuela, Caracas building collapse, 7.5 magnitude earthquake Morón, acting president Delcy Rodríguez state of emergency, Caribbean tsunami alerts Virgin Islands, Japan Tohoku region earthquake, Aomori Prefecture seismic intensity, Simon Bolivar international airport damage, Chacao Altamira municipalities worst hit, USGS doublet earthquake event.Medical supplies and other relief material being sent to Venezuela under Operation Amistad, on Friday. (ANI)
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The Indian Armed Forces Friday dispatched two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft carrying a specialised medical contingent, relief supplies and medicines to assist Venezuela where back-to-back earthquakes have killed over 900 people and left thousands injured and missing.

Mounting Operation Amistad (Spanish for friendship), the Indian Air Force is undertaking one of its longest humanitarian aid flights — Venezuela is around 15,000 km from India. The C-17 Globemaster III aircraft has spearheaded multiple global humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) missions, delivering medical supplies, field hospitals and emergency aid to regions worldwide.

The Army’s medical team from 60 Para Field Hospital departed Friday afternoon from the Hindon Air Force Station and is en route Venezuela, the Army said in a statement, adding that the contingent comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers. It is equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to those affected by the earthquakes.

Also Read | Tens of thousands feared dead in Venezuela: Why doublet earthquakes were so destructive

According to the Army, the team is carrying approximately six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian relief supplies provided by the Ministry of External Affairs. The BHISHM Cube (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri) is being transported as part of India’s Aarogya Maitri Project.

The BHISHM Cube, it said, is a state-of-the-art, indigenous, rapidly deployable modular medical facility designed specifically for disaster and humanitarian response.

“Comprising compact, self-contained medical modules, it can be quickly assembled into a fully functional field hospital capable of delivering advanced trauma care, emergency surgeries, intensive care support and essential medical treatment for up to 200 patients,” the Army said.

Satellite image shows the epicentre of the earthquakes in Venezuela The satellite image shows the epicentre of the earthquakes in Venezuela. (Source: USGS)

It is equipped with portable ventilators, patient monitors, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, power-generation and oxygen-support systems, enabling swift and effective medical assistance during humanitarian crises anywhere in the world.

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Venezuela Earthquake People stand on a park after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday. (AP Photo)

“The dispatch of the medical contingent under Operation Amistad reflects India’s enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and its readiness to extend timely support to friendly nations in times of crisis,” the statement noted.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, said the assistance contains an Army Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment including two BHISM Cubes. He said India is committed to supporting the government and people of Venezuela in this difficult time.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Amrita Nayak Dutta
Amrita Nayak Dutta
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Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More

 

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