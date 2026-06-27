Venezuela reels after deadly quakes, India sends transcontinental flights with medical aid

Medical supplies and other relief material being sent to Venezuela under Operation Amistad, on Friday. (ANI)

The Indian Armed Forces Friday dispatched two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft carrying a specialised medical contingent, relief supplies and medicines to assist Venezuela where back-to-back earthquakes have killed over 900 people and left thousands injured and missing.

Mounting Operation Amistad (Spanish for friendship), the Indian Air Force is undertaking one of its longest humanitarian aid flights — Venezuela is around 15,000 km from India. The C-17 Globemaster III aircraft has spearheaded multiple global humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) missions, delivering medical supplies, field hospitals and emergency aid to regions worldwide.

The Army’s medical team from 60 Para Field Hospital departed Friday afternoon from the Hindon Air Force Station and is en route Venezuela, the Army said in a statement, adding that the contingent comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers. It is equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to those affected by the earthquakes.