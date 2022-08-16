Velankanni festival: Indian Railways announce special trains for devotees

Updated: August 16, 2022 10:25:12 am
In view of the upcoming Velankanni festival, South Western Railway has announced a special train between Vasco Da Gama (Goa) and Velankanni (Tamil Nadu).
The feast will be celebrated on August 29.
According to a release, the Vasco Da Gama-Velankanni Special train will leave Vasco Da Gama at 9 am on August 27 and reach Velankanni at 12:25 pm the next day.
In the return direction, Velankanni-Vasco Da Gama Special (07358) will leave Velankanni at 11:45 pm on August 28 and reach Vasco Da Gama at 4 am on the third day.
Coach Composition: 4- AC Three Tier Coaches, 5- Sleeper Class Coaches, 7- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Divyangjan Friendly cum Luggage Cum Brake Vans
The stations en route are Madgaon, Sanvordem Church, Kulem, Castle Rock, Londa, Dharwar, Hubli, Haveri, Ranibennur, Davangree, Birur, Arsikere, Tiptur, Tumkur, Chik Banavar, Banaswadi, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Rasipuram, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.
Another train Vasco Da Gama-Velankanni Special (07359) will leave Vasco Da Gama at 2:30 pm on September 2 and reach Velankanni at 7:10 pm on the next day.
In the return direction, Velankanni-Vasco Da Gama (07360) Special will leave Velankanni at 9:15 am on September 4, and reach Vasco Da Gama at 10 am on the next day.
The stations at which trains will halt are Madgaon,Sanverdam Chruch, Kulem,Castle Rock, Londa, Dharwar, Hubli, Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangree, Birur, Arsikere, Tiptur, Tumkur, Chik Banavar, Banaswadi, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem,Rasipuram, Namakkal,Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.
