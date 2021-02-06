Veil of privacy can be lifted for legitimate state interest: Centre response in Delhi HC

The government said there is no blanket permission to any agency for interception or monitoring or decryption.

THE Centre Friday told the Delhi High Court that though the right to privacy has been held to be a “sacred fundamental right” and is being “respected” by the government, the “veil of privacy” can be lifted for “legitimate state interest”.

The government said lawful interception, monitoring or decryption of any messages or information stored in any computer resources is done by authorised agencies after due approval in each case by the competent authority.

The government was responding to a petition seeking permanent halting of the Centre’s surveillance projects — Centralized Monitoring System (CMS), Network Traffic Analysis (NETRA) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID). The petitioners have contended that these enable government authorities to intercept, store, analyse and retain telephone and internet communications data in bulk in violation of the

fundamental right to privacy.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, has argued that the three systems allow the government a 360 degree surveillance of all citizens, including judges.

The government Friday said the interest of sovereignty or integrity of India, defence of the country, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order fall under “legitimate state interest”.

