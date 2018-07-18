Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Vehicles of President, VP, Governors must have registration numbers: Delhi HC

The vehicles of these authorities need to get proper registration and shall clearly display the registration numbers, ruled the court.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 18, 2018 5:30:38 pm
Vehicles of President, VP, Governors must have registration numbers: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that vehicles of India’s top constitutional authorities like the President, the Vice President, Governors and Lieutenant Governors will soon have to get registration numbers, ANI reported. The vehicles of these authorities need to get proper registration and shall clearly display the registration numbers, ruled the court. More details awaited.

