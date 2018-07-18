Vehicles of President, VP, Governors must have registration numbers: Delhi HC

The high court had ruled out vehicle registration number for (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) The high court had ruled out vehicle registration number for (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that vehicles of India’s top constitutional authorities like the President, the Vice President, Governors and Lieutenant Governors will soon have to get registration numbers, ANI reported. The vehicles of these authorities need to get proper registration and shall clearly display the registration numbers, ruled the court. More details awaited.

