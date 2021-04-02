Vehicle-free trial at Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazar on for 2 more weeks

In light of the positive response from visitors and shopkeepers at Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazar during the week-long pedestrianisation trial, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to extend the initiative by 15 days.

“The decision to extend the trial has been made in light of positive responses received by the MCG from citizens of Gurgaon during the first trial held between March 20 and 27. People visiting the market, especially women, have appreciated and supported the initiative,” said an MCG spokesperson.

The MCG had taken up the target of making Sadar Bazar “friendly, clean, beautiful, and safe” as part of the ‘Streets for People Challenge’. Under this initiative, along with systematic parking, work has also been done in the direction of making the market more aesthetic by putting plants and benches at regular intervals.

Officials said the main objective of the project is to make the market more organised to enable easier movement of customers and increase profits for shopkeepers. “If the market is encroachment-free and organised, then it will also be safe. In an emergency, relief and rescue teams will be able to reach the scene easily, which will reduce chances of loss of life and property,” said the spokesperson.

The initiative initially faced backlash from shopkeepers who insisted that the ban on vehicles would hit their business. Following a meeting with MCG officials later, the trial has proceeded smoothly.

“This trial has been started after implementing all agreements reached with shopkeepers. Neither shopkeepers nor customers will face any issue. This is just a trial which will help to make clear any loopholes in the initiative, which will be removed over time,” said Additional Commissioner Jaspreet Kaur.

Sadar Bazar is the oldest market in Gurgaon with a footfall of around 20,000 people on weekends, of which 90% is estimated to be pedestrians.