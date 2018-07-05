Vegetables produced in Jharkhand to be exported to Europe: CM Raghubar Das

Raghubar Das Chief Minister of Jharkhand. (Express photo by Subham Dutta/File) Raghubar Das Chief Minister of Jharkhand. (Express photo by Subham Dutta/File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said vegetables produced in the state would be exported to European countries in the near future. “Vegetables have demand in Europe. We have made provision in the budget to set up 100 cold rooms. Six are already are there,” Das told a press conference here.

He said that a couple of investors have expressed interest in taking up the cold rooms and setting up food processing units and in the coming times Jharkhand’s vegetables would go to Europe. This way Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of doubling farmers income would be fulfilled, he said.

Das also appealed to the farmers to take up horticulture, poultry, besides agriculture. Stating that organic fertiliser could be made through cow dung, the chief minister said “Kishan Sangh” would be set up and the farmers would be motivated towards organic cultivation.

The chief minister welcomed the Centres decision of lateral entry into the bureaucracy. “It is a good step. I welcome it,” Das told the press conference replying to a query on the issue.

“We have to speed up development of the country. If any expert is there, what is the problem in making (that person) secretary?” Das added. “In the coming time you will see change in Jharkhand too,” he said.

