Veerappa Moily: Jairam Ramesh speaking like BJP leader, party should take note

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday slammed party colleague Jairam Ramesh for his remark that demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi all the time is not an effective strategy to confront him.

Moily said Ramesh should not have spoken like a BJP leader and asked the Congress high command to take “serious notice” of his statement.

Moily comment’s came a day after the Congress leadership in Kerala sought an explanation from party MP Shashi Tharoor, who had backed Ramesh and argued that Modi should be praised “whenever he says or does the right thing”.

Stating that Tharoor was never considered a mature politician, Moily said the Thiruvananthapuram MP is “on and off” fond of giving statements and finding place in the media.

On Ramesh, Moily said he was among ministers because of whom an impression of policy paralysis was created during UPA-II, which affected the Congress’s poll prospects. Such people, he said, should “restrain themselves from making such statements.”

Moily told The Indian Express: “He (Ramesh) presumes we are demonising Modi. That is not correct. The Congress is a responsible party; a national party which has more than 135 years of heritage and history. How can he make such statements about the Congress? I can understand a BJP man speaking like that; he should not speak in the language of BJP.”

Explained Congress at a loss on plot to counter Modi While the Congress may have settled, at least for the time being, the leadership issue, the other question arising out of the outcome of Lok Sabha polls for the grand old party is how to effectively fashion their counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On that, there is no unanimity, and party leaders seem to be at a loss on how to effectively take on Modi. For now, it appears to be a free for all in the party.

At times, Moily said, it appears Rahul Gandhi is “fighting the battle alone”. He said Congress leaders should not be “allowed to give such naïve statements reflecting the party (in poor light)”, as it will demoralise the party and “let it down”.

“I think the high command will have to take serious notice of this so that this kind of a trend to demoralise the Congress is stopped forever…. I don’t think the Congress can allow such people to go on giving such comments,” he said.

Asserting that the impression of policy paralysis was created during the latter half of UPA-II because of some ministers like Ramesh, Moily said: “He was the Environment Minister. Every decision of his was negative…. It is because of Jairam Ramesh and Jayanti Natarajan that the whole process of investment got stopped. Because of non-clearance (of projects). He also came out with the land acquisition law. It was too extreme, as a result no land acquisition could take place.

“(Those) who want to go out (of the party), let them go…not sabotaging the party and its ideology being within the party,” Moily was quoted as saying by PTI.