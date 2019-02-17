Need to build capacity to meet the challenges of terrorism: Veerappa Moily

Two days after terror attack in Pulwama, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Saturday stressed upon the need of capacity building to meet the challenges of terrorism.

Advertising

Moily was speaking at the release of his book “Unleashing India –Quest for Governance”. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh released the book authored by his former cabinet colleague Moily.

“…You need to build the capacity to meet with any challenges today. Terrorists are so fast and at technology part, administrative and governance part, I think we need to work ahead of time,” Moily said and added, “Unless that is done, I think some of we will not be in a position to really meet the challenges of the terrorists who are well equipped. They have capacity to strike. Many a times the governments of the day may not have that kind of capacity to strike back.”

Speaking as chief guest, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the reports of ARC (Administrative Reforms Commission) on public order, combating terrorism have been impactful and were extensively implemented by the government. Speaking at the launch of the book ‘Unleashing India-Quest for Governance’ by Congress leader and former Law and Petroleum Minister Veerappa Moily, Singh said, “The reports of ARC have brought out a revolutionary change in the governance outlook in the Indian administrative reform landscape. In particular, reports like the one on public order, combating terrorism, refurbishing of personnel administration, skilling new heights, and promoting e-governance and smart way forward have been impactful and extensively implemented by the government with respect to public order and combating terrorism.”

Singh further said the ARC recommended the division of police functions into three police departments, creation of federal agency to investigate terrorist offences.

Former Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia talked about the importance of Planning Commission as the institution giving second window of opinion to the government on the kind of expenditures which took place. On a question about the restructuring of Planning Commission, Ahluwalia said it was a “window to the government for outside opinion”. “The Planning Commission became an arm of the Prime Minister to see what the demands are and how these can be tailored to resources. If you believe that it’s not necessary and it can all be done either in Prime Minister’s Office or in the Finance Ministry, then you don’t have a role for a third unit. But, my view is that the job is too huge if you relegate it completely to the Finance Ministry, then the Prime Minister doesn’t have a second view…I don’t necessarily say that we did a good job but it needs to be done somewhere,” Ahluwalia said.

Advertising

But, the biggest weakness of the Planning Commission was that it was staffed like any other ministry, whereas at least 30 per cent of the staff should have been brought from outside, he added.