13 killed as ‘600-degree steam’ envelops men having lunch at Vedanta’s Chhattisgarh unit

The blast occurred around 2.30 pm in a boiler tube at the power plant in Singhitarai village. (Source: Express Photo/ Enhanced by AI)

The 13 people who died at a Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh succumbed after superheated steam from a boiler’s pipeline rained on them, officials have said. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, Sakti collector Amrit Vikas Topno said.

The blast occurred around 2.30 pm in a boiler tube at the power plant in Singhitarai village. “After the pipeline burst, superheated steam with a temperature of around 600 degrees fell on the people who were having lunch. Some others who were walking in the open space also got injured,” said a senior official from the district.

“Ten people have died. One of them is from Sakti, while the rest are from other states. We are trying to identify them. Another 20 are injured,” said Prafull Thakur, Superintendent of Police, Sakti district.