Vedanta plea in SC to continue oxygen ops in TN

Vedanta Ltd on Friday approached the Supreme Court, urging it to continue the permission granted earlier for production of medical oxygen at its sterlite copper smelting facility at Thoothukkudi in Tamil Nadu.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve mentioned the company’s request before a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah. Salve pointed out that the permission granted by the court on April 27 was only till July 31 and requested it to extend the same.

The Tamil Nadu government, however, opposed the request. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for it said the state has sufficient amount of oxygen now.

The bench then fixed August 6 to hear the matter.

Vedanta, whose main copper smelting plant was shut down over pollution concerns, had approached the court in April seeking permission to manufacture medical oxygen to meet the shortfall of the same for Covid-19 patients.

Allowing it “to operate the oxygen plant as a standalone unit”, the SC clarified that “the order is passed only in view of the national need for oxygen”.

Vedanta, the court added, shall not be allowed to enter and operate the copper smelting plant under the garb of the order.