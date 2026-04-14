Nine feared dead in blast at Vedanta’s Chhattisgarh unit

The blast is said to have occurred around 2 pm in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village. (Source: Express Photo)

At least nine persons are feared dead and several others seriously injured after a blast in the boiler unit of a power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district on Tuesday afternoon.

The blast is said to have occurred around 2 pm in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village. “Some people are feared trapped, and a rescue operation is underway,” said Prafull Thakur, Superintendent of Police, Sakti district.

Thakur said several workers have also been rescued. “We have asked the authorities to turn off the boiler operations so it will cool down, and we can go ahead with the rescue operations. We have asked for reinforcement to help us.”