Nine feared dead in blast at Vedanta’s Chhattisgarh unit

The blast is said to have occurred around 2 pm in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 06:24 PM IST
vedanta blastThe blast is said to have occurred around 2 pm in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village. (Source: Express Photo)
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At least nine persons are feared dead and several others seriously injured after a blast in the boiler unit of a power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district on Tuesday afternoon.

The blast is said to have occurred around 2 pm in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village. “Some people are feared trapped, and a rescue operation is underway,” said Prafull Thakur, Superintendent of Police, Sakti district.

Thakur said several workers have also been rescued. “We have asked the authorities to turn off the boiler operations so it will cool down, and we can go ahead with the rescue operations. We have asked for reinforcement to help us.”

In a statement, Vedanta Limited Chhattisgarh Thermal Power Plant said, “We regret to inform that an incident has occurred at the Unit 1 boiler of our plant in Singhitarai in the afternoon of 14 April 2026, involving personnel of our business partner, NGSL.”

“Our immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance and treatment for all those affected. We are extending full support to the injured and are closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities,” it said.

“We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities,” it said.

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

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