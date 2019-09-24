VBA to contest elections only on public issues: Prakash Ambedkar

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Monday said elections should be contested on the issues of public, adding that he was committed to stick to those issues.

“We are contesting the elections on issues of general public. Water is an issue close to every resident… The VBA will be taking it up during the Assembly elections. We will also take up the issue of unemployment,” he said.

On the recent statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all was well in the country, Ambedkar sarcastically said, “I agree with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all is well in the country: the banks are in huge losses, unemployment has increased, economy is falling down and there is an environment of fear in the country.”

He said the BJP considers an election as an event and so they call it as an “utsav”. “We contest the elections by giving hope to people of their development and progress in the next five years,” Ambedkar said.

The VBA leader said if brought to power, his party would divert the water from hydropower projects to supply for drinking and agriculture. “The equitable distribution of water, which will ensure sufficient water availability for farming in drought-prone areas and drinking water supply, will be our priority,” he said.

Stating that the country has sufficient electricity to meet the demand even during peak hours, the VBA leader said: “The water that is being used for hydropower generation should be stopped and instead be used for farming and drinking supply needs in public interest.”