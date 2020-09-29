VBA president Ambedkar to join anti-NDA front

Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Monday declared he would join hands with like-minded secular parties to fight against the NDA in the Assembly elections in Bihar.

“The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has decided to fight against the NDA. Therefore, we have decided to formally join the anti-NDA front in Bihar. The objective is to defeat the NDA,” Ambedkar said.

“The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will work to make inroads among the socially and economically oppressed backwards, Muslims and Adivasis in Bihar,” he said.

The grandson of B R Ambedkar, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief said a detailed strategy was being worked out.

