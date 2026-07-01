From Rs 300 to Rs 450, Centre notifies VB-G RAM G wage rates

Northern and northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Tripura, Sikkim and West Bengal have seen wage hikes of over 15 per cent. (File Photo)

The Centre on Tuesday notified wage rates for unskilled manual workers under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, which comes into effect today, replacing the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

Daily wages have been fixed between Rs 300 and Rs 409 across states, with a special rate of Rs 450 in certain Gram Panchayats in Sikkim, as per a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Rural Development late Tuesday night.

Northern and northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Tripura, Sikkim and West Bengal have seen wage hikes of over 15 per cent.