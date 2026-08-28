VB-G RAM G funds for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0: Two secretaries stress on ‘integrated planning’

“Water security has been identified as one of the four thematic focus areas under the Act, recognising its central role in ensuring sustainable livelihoods, agricultural productivity, climate resilience and long-term rural development,” they wrote.

THE CENTRE has asked states to tap VB-G RAM G funds for drinking water source sustainability works under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 by converging both schemes.

This was emphasised by two Central Secretaries — Ashok K.K. Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Department of Rural Development — in a joint letter sent to Principal Secretaries/Commissioners (in-charge of VB-G RAM G) of states. In their letter, the secretaries stressed on integrated planning.

“Drinking water source sustainability works under JJM 2.0, greywater management interventions and sanitation and Solid & Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) works under SBM(G) 2.0 shall be integrated into the Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans (VGPPs) under the appropriate thematic categories of the VB-G RAM G Act, ensuring that the implementations are guided by water budgeting, local resource assessment and water security plans,” read the joint letter.