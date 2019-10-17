Vatican rejects Kerala nun’s appeal against dismissal

Lucy Kalapura, a Catholic nun from Kerala fighting for individual freedom and gender justice within the confines of convent, has once again lost her battle. The Vatican has rejected Kalapura’s appeal against the dismissal order served by her congregation — Kochi-based Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC).

Kalapura (53) on Wednesday received a communication from the Apostolic Nuncio in Delhi, the Vatican’s representative in India, saying that the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, Rome, has rejected her appeal, which she had moved in August against her dismissal in May. The communication said the nun can now move an appeal in the Supreme Tribunal of the Segnatura Apostolica, the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church.

Kalapura said, “ …Rome did not hear me after I moved the appeal. I am not going to quit the order…I would explore option of appeal.”

The order dismissing her appeal stated that since her lifestyle is totally alien to religious life, the congregation has exhorted her to fulfil the obligations of her status and she may live as a religious member.

The FCC congregation, in a statement, said that the nun can go for another round of appeal and the congregation has every right to take action against her.