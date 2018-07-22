Vasundhara Raje will lead BJP in Rajasthan Assembly poll, announces Amit Shah

Vasundhara Raje with Amit Shah in Jaipur on Saturday. (Express photo/Rohit Jain Paras) Vasundhara Raje with Amit Shah in Jaipur on Saturday. (Express photo/Rohit Jain Paras)

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday said that the party will fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan under the leadership of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and predicted her return with a thumping majority.

Shah made the announcement in the course of an address to party members on the concluding day of the BJP state working committee meeting in Jaipur. The meeting, which began Friday, saw the participation of all important BJP leaders from the state.

The term of the Rajasthan Assembly ends in January next year. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, too, will go to polls later this year. Shah said the BJP would form governments in these two states as well, and that Narendra Modi would continue to be Prime Minister after the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The BJP president also addressed a large gathering of the party’s social media volunteer team, where he asked them to take the party’s message to every district, mandal and booth through social media.

Chief Minister Raje said the BJP had “every reason” to win the polls, and that the BJP would return with a majority larger than in 2013. (Express Archive) Chief Minister Raje said the BJP had “every reason” to win the polls, and that the BJP would return with a majority larger than in 2013. (Express Archive)

The “cyber warriors” of the party should finish all arrangements in the next one and a half months, he said, adding that the social media team would be instrumental in helping the BJP win again.

Chief Minister Raje said the BJP had “every reason” to win the polls, and that the BJP would return with a majority larger than in 2013. The public understood the “tricks of the Congress”, and would not fall for their propaganda, Raje said. She also said the BJP would win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, repeating its 2014 performance.

Shah appreciated the state government’s flagship schemes such as the Bhamashah Yojana, Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Yojana and the Gaurav Path Yojana. He said that several schemes of the Raje government had been adopted in the country as “model schemes”.

He heaped praise on state BJP president Madan Lal Saini, and said that he, along with former state party chief Ashok Parnami, will work hard to help the party win the elections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App