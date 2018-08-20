Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Vasundhara Raje should stop Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra, says Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot alleged that it was an election rally for which funds were being spent from government coffers.

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published: August 20, 2018 10:49:14 am
Ashok Gehlot said Raje should apologise and release a fresh order clearing that public funds would not be used. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File)

Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot hit out at Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over the ongoing Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra and demanded she stop it, alleging it was an election rally for which funds were being spent from government coffers.

He claimed the Rajasthan High Court sought an affidavit with details of expenditure occurred on the yatra and it indicated that was is being carried out by misusing public funds.

Gehlot said in a statement orders were given to government departments to make arrangements for the yatra and everyone knew that public funds were misused. He said Raje should apologise and release a fresh order clearing that public funds would not be used. He also demanded that she stop the yatra.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot alleged the PWD Department in Pindwara-Abu invited bids to make arrangements for the yatra and it amounted to contempt of court.

