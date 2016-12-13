Our focus now is on implementation, says Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Having recovered from her ailments, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is back in time for the third anniversary celebrations of her government on Tuesday.

Just before the anniversary, you had a Cabinet reshuffle and extension, as well as several political appointments. Why now?

This points towards the elections… everything is settled. (The idea is to) Close everything in the third year and reorient ourselves, see that all these things we have are actually implemented on the ground and get feedback from the general public.

What have been your biggest achievements in these three years?

There are 10-12 of them, which we are going in the end (in our re-election bid). There’s the direct benefit transfer scheme of Bhamashah Yojana, health insurance through Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojna, Gramin Gaurav Path, Annapurna Bhandar Yojna, Annapurna Rasoi, and Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan has been a game changer. We have completed the first phase of what has now become a public movement and there has been a considerable rise in groundwater.

A highlight has also been taking the government to the people through initiatives such as Sarkar Aapke Dwar.

We are making it very clear that life doesn’t revolve around Jaipur. So as you’ve seen, for January 26 and August 15 (celebrations), we have taken it down to the divisions. This is the first time we are taking our December 13 celebrations down to the districts. This will happen over a period of one month, when different people will go to different districts. The idea is to make them enthusiastic about being part of Team Rajasthan.

The government’s Resurgent Rajasthan and Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM) have been questioned over claims versus actual implementation:

Projects worth as much as Rs 1.08 lakh crore are in various stages of implementation under Resurgent Rajasthan; it is not about having a Resurgent Rajasthan every year, but having one Resurgent Rajasthan.

The GRAM has gotten off to a good start. We have signed MoUs worth Rs 4,400 crore. In fact, our divisions have asked for it. Before April 2018, I want to put another four GRAMs in four divisional headquarters. Basically, we are looking to improve quality of life.

But the government has come under criticism for closure of schools.

Rationalising is very important as we had to close schools which had no children. A number of children – almost 10 lakh – have come back to the schools. The standard of education has gone up, teachers’ training has gotten off to a good start and children have been linked with Khan Academy, Cisco and others.

There is a perception that the government and its officials don’t get work done, hence the shift in the state towards privatisation?

That’s not true. That’s unfair, in fact, because government officials have worked very hard. All these schemes are on the ground. Annapurna, MJSA, education, now we’re looking at getting into tourism and college education. In three years we have seen a turnaround. In three years, ‘that’ Rajasthan is now a double gold medal winner. So if you look at all of these, the government has worked very hard at it.

Close to 1.5 crore names were removed from Food Security Act, allegedly because they were wrongly included during Congress’ tenure?

My job is to provide to those who don’t have it. So if you take a bite out of their meal, I’m going to get rid of you. (As much as) 110 (lakh people were wrongly included), how can that be possible? Every state has got some people who are weaker than others. We have people who need support and we will support those people. And it would be nice if those who do not need support voluntarily stepped away. But if they do not, then there are things the government has to do.

The Congress says the role of the government is to provide to people and that it will mobilise these people ahead of elections.

Congress has this habit; people have lived off their doles. Just recently in Udaipur, (former Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh) Meenakshi Natarajan held a dharna and asked why we shouldn’t all be allowed free medicine. So I asked would she give me free medicine if my people went to Madhya Pradesh? My job is to provide to my people. This is the first time I am hearing that any state should be providing for five other states. Congress can say what it wants. Had we listened to them, we wouldn’t be running the state.

What led to the ouster of Congress from the state three years ago?

People don’t want doles. People want to be able to stand on their own feet with some respect. They want to be treated with respect. And they want to be given opportunities. Every human wants opportunities. It came up succinctly in my yatra, somebody tweeted ‘there is a dole in this, dole in that (but) all we want a job. Help us get a job’.

How do you view the two and a half years of the Narendra Modi government?

I don’t think I’m in a position to comment on something like this. It is a central subject… The problem with us is that we spend all our time poking our nose into other people’s business. If we just did what we had to do, we would probably have had a country that moved faster. I don’t have this habit of finding out what other people are doing and I’m sure he is doing a very good job because the country is being talked about.

We also have a food craft institute, hotel management schools, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), and some universities coming up with the help of Centre.

How are you coping with demonetisation?

We are way ahead. We came up with DBT (Bhamashah Yojana) in 2007-08. We restarted this when we came back to power in 2013 and we have opened 1.5 crore accounts. If you look at it, we’re one of the fastest moving states when it comes to digitisation; we have made micro ATMs and POS machines VAT free. People are not unhappy about it. People think it is a good thing.

The High Court has turned down the SBC Act, which extended reservation to Gujjars, and they are threatening to agitate again. How do you plan to deal with it?

I don’t think there is anything that needs to be done here. We will take legal recourse.

What are your plans for the next two years?

(Our focus is on) Implementation now. It is not about making more announcements but putting the announcements on the ground.

