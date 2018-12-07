Vasundhara Raje has become fat, needs rest: Sharad Yadav during a poll rally in Rajasthan

Former Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Thursday stoked a controversy after he said Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje “has become too fat and needs to rest”.

Advertising

In a video that is being circulated on social media, Yadav is seen making this statement at a rally in Alwar on Wednesday, which was the last day of campaigning for the Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

“Aur ye Vasundhara, isko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hai. Bahut moti ho gayi hai… Pehle patli thi… Hamare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai. Isko kaho ki aaram kare (And this Vasundhara, give her rest, she has become very tired… has become very fat… Earlier she was thin… She is a daughter of Madhya Pradesh. Ask her to rest),” Yadav is heard saying in the video.

In his speech, Yadav also said that there is a state of undeclared emergency in the country.

#WATCH Sharad Yadav on Vasundhra Raje in Alwar, Rajasthan: Vasundhra ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai. pic.twitter.com/8R5lEpuSg0 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018

The BJP slammed Yadav for his comments and said that his statement is an insult to the women of Rajasthan.

Advertising

BJP leader Jyoti Kiran Shukla condemned Yadav’s statement, saying that not only is it insulting women of Rajasthan, it is very offensive.

Seeking an apology from Yadav, Shukla said it is unfortunate that such a statement has come from a senior leader.