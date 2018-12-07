Toggle Menu
Vasundhara Raje has become fat, needs rest: Sharad Yadav during a poll rally in Rajasthanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/vasundhara-raje-has-become-fat-needs-rest-sharad-yadav-at-poll-rally-in-rajasthan-5482352/

Vasundhara Raje has become fat, needs rest: Sharad Yadav during a poll rally in Rajasthan

The BJP slammed Sharad Yadav for his comments and said that his statement is an insult to the women of Rajasthan.

rajasthan elections, rajasthan elections 2018, rajasthan assembly elections 2018, rajasthan polls, state assembly polls 2018, vasundhara raje rajasthan cm, vasundhara raje bjp, india news, indian express
In a video that is being circulated on social media, Sharad Yadav is seen making this statement at a rally in Alwar on Wednesday, which was the last day of campaigning for the Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Former Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Thursday stoked a controversy after he said Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje “has become too fat and needs to rest”.

In a video that is being circulated on social media, Yadav is seen making this statement at a rally in Alwar on Wednesday, which was the last day of campaigning for the Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Aur ye Vasundhara, isko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hai. Bahut moti ho gayi hai… Pehle patli thi… Hamare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai. Isko kaho ki aaram kare (And this Vasundhara, give her rest, she has become very tired… has become very fat… Earlier she was thin… She is a daughter of Madhya Pradesh. Ask her to rest),” Yadav is heard saying in the video.

In his speech, Yadav also said that there is a state of undeclared emergency in the country.

The BJP slammed Yadav for his comments and said that his statement is an insult to the women of Rajasthan.

Advertising
Also read : Raje says insulted by ‘fat’ comment, appeals to EC to take action

BJP leader Jyoti Kiran Shukla condemned Yadav’s statement, saying that not only is it insulting women of Rajasthan, it is very offensive.

Seeking an apology from Yadav, Shukla said it is unfortunate that such a statement has come from a senior leader.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android